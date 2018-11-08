K Drive

Warning Issued To Trump, After His Firing Of Jeff Sessions.

President Trump's being warned not to meddle with the inquiry into possible links between his election campaign and Russia. 

It's after the US President forced attorney general Jeff Sessions, the country's top lawyer, to resign.

Mr Sessions had been under fire from the president for his decision to step aside from the Mueller inquiry into allegations that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia during the presidential election. 

Leading Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer is concerned and says the firing could have big consequences.

 

