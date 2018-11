90 per cent of 9 year olds have 'screen-time' every day.

While 15 per cent spent more than two hours watching TV on weekdays.

The latest Growing Up in Ireland report also found that almost a quarter of 9 year olds had a social media or gaming account.

The Children's Minister Katherine Zappone says we should be looking to reduce children's 'screen time'.

Stock image: Pexels.