All Students At West Dublin Schools Affected By Structural Issues To Return To School Tomorrow.

: 11/08/2018 - 16:54
Author: Ciara Plunkett
dublin_map_pin.jpg

All students in schools affected by structural issues will be able to return to class tomorrow.

Tyrrelstown Educate Together National School re-opened today with junior classes accommodated on site and seniors off-site.

While the ground floor of St Luke's National School in Tyrrelstown will reopen from tomorrow after senior students were accommodated in a neighbouring school today.

In a statement this evening,The Education Minister acknowledges the logistical challenges for schools that only re-opened on the ground floor.

And he says they will move as quickly as possible to the next phase of structural investigations at the 42 schools, four in Kildare, and any remediation works required.

 

 

 

