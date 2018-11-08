Listen Live Logo

Mechanical Fault On Train Between Sallins & Newbridge Causes Train Disruption.

: 11/08/2018 - 17:17
Author: Ciara Plunkett
irish_rail_logo.jpg

A mechanical fault on a train between Sallins and Newbridge has caused disruption to other services.

Iarnrod Eireann suspended some services out of Heuston Station for a time.

The Hueston to Cork service is terminating at Kildare Station

Services from Pearse Station are terminating at Hazelhatch.

