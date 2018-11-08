SIPTU: Fund To Help Workers Affected By Brexit Should Be Established.

There are calls for a new fund to help workers impacted by Brexit.

SIPTU want trade unions to work together to be Brexit ready to protect members' jobs, wages and terms and conditions.

They are seeking a Brexit Adjustment Assistance Fund to support people most at risk from the impact of the UK leaving the EU.

The fund would be modelled on a similar set up to the European Globalisation Adjustment Fund which helped almost 11,000 workers in Ireland between 2007 and 2016 at a total cost of 75 million euro.

