A rare 'shark nursery' has been discovered in deep waters 200 miles west of Ireland.

Large numbers of egg cases where filmed at depths reaching 750 metres.

It's understood they could belong to the Blackmouth catshark and the Sailfin roughshark.

They were discovered while the SeaRover survey was exploring Ireland's deep-water coral reef systems.

Scientists used a remotely operated vehicle and detailed seabed maps used to find the underwater habitat.