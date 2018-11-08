Listen Live Logo

Listen: Police Name California Gunman As Ex-Marine.

: 11/08/2018 - 18:16
Author: Ciara Plunkett
12 people have been shot dead at a bar in Southern California.

Police think the gunman then killed himself.

Barry Weir reports.

