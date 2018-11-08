Frequency Of Trains To Kildare From Grand Canal Dock To Increase.

The frequency of trains to Kildare from Grand Canal Dock is to increase.

Services in the evenings from Grand Canal Dock to Hazelhatch and Sallins will run up to 11.20pm.

These additional services, via the Phoenix Park tunnel, will operate on weekdays.

The new timetables will come in to being on December 9th, and include some improvements for Maynooth commuters.

Kildare North Fianna Fáil TD, James Lawless, says " This is a very welcome step for commuters like myself however the NTA and Irish Rail must now focus on capacity issues on these trains as a priority”

File image: Train at Newbridge/RollingNews.