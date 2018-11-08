Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Frequency Of Trains To Kildare From Grand Canal Dock To Increase.

: 11/08/2018 - 18:23
Author: Ciara Plunkett
train_at_newbridge_train_station_rollingnews.jpg

The frequency of trains to Kildare from Grand Canal Dock is to increase.

Services in the evenings from Grand Canal Dock to Hazelhatch and Sallins will run up to 11.20pm.

These additional services, via the Phoenix Park tunnel, will operate on weekdays.

The new timetables will come in to being on December 9th, and include some improvements for Maynooth commuters.

Kildare North Fianna Fáil TD, James Lawless, says " This is a very welcome step for commuters like myself however the NTA and Irish Rail must now focus on capacity issues on these trains as a priority”

 

 

File image: Train at Newbridge/RollingNews.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!