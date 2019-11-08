Gardaí Continue To Appeal For Information On Missing Kilcock Teenager, Chantelle Doyle.

Gardaí continue to appeal for information for missing Kildare teenager Chantelle Doyle.

Gardaí say they are very concerned for her welfare.

Chantelle was last seen leaving a petrol station in the Straffan Road in Maynooth, at around 9am on Monday, October 7th.

The 13-year-old is about 5-feet 2-inches tall, with a slight build, long brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen she was wearing her school uniform of a green/yellow plaid kilt, blue shirt and a navy jumper.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Leixlip on 01-666-7800 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1 800 666 111.