Gardaí Continue To Appeal For Information On Missing Kilcock Teenager, Chantelle Doyle.

: 11/08/2019 - 08:05
Author: Ciara Noble
chantelle_doyle_missing_november_2019.jpg

Gardaí continue to appeal for information for missing Kildare teenager Chantelle Doyle.

Gardaí say they are very concerned for her welfare.

Chantelle was last seen leaving a petrol station in the Straffan Road in Maynooth, at around 9am on Monday, October 7th.

The 13-year-old is about 5-feet 2-inches tall, with a slight build, long brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen she was wearing her school uniform of a green/yellow plaid kilt, blue shirt and a navy jumper.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Leixlip on 01-666-7800 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1 800 666 111.

 

