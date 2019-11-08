Ratio Of Primary School Teachers To Students At Primary Level, Over 15:1.

Ratio of teachers to students at primary level is at 15.2 : 1.
That's according to figures from the Minister for Education and Skills.
Following a question from Kildare North TD, Catherine Murphy, Minister Joe McHugh provided the data, which showed that the average class size was 24.3 for 2018/19.
This is just a 0.6 decrease from 2015/16.
Minister McHugh's statement says that measures to improved teacher staffing levels for schools with four teachers or less, will come into effect in September 2020.
Image: Rolling News