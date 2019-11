Kildare's Local Enterprise office saw 60 participants in Ireland's Best Young Entrepreneur competition in 2017.

Every LEO was allocated €73,000 in 2017 and again in 2018 to organise and promote the competition in their respective county.

That's according to figures from Business Minister, Heather Humphreys.

However, there were no IBYE participants in 2018 as the competition was postponed until 2019.