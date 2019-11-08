Listen: Crisis Management Teams To Meet About Lifting The Boil Water Notice.

Crisis management teams at Irish Water are due to meet shortly to discuss whether a boil notice affecting more than 600,000 people can be lifted.

Officials from the Environmental Protection Agency are continuing to audit the water supplied by the Leixlip Treatment Plant.

People in Dublin, Kildare and Meath haven't been able to drink their tap water since Monday evening, when it was found its cloudiness exceeded acceptable levels.

An update is expected later today but Eamon Gallen from Irish Water says it will be a challenge to get the boil notice lifted: