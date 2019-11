The mother of Brooklyn Colbert has paid a heartbreaking tribute to her beloved "brown-eyed boy" at his funeral mass in Limerick.

The 11-year-old's body was found with multiple injuries at a house, in Ballynanty, Limerick, last Sunday.

Sonia Aylmer's love letter was read out by a friend to a packed church, describing how Brooklyn had been blessed with the "softest little protective soul".