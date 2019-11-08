K Drive

Man Suspected Of Being Involved In The Abduction Of Kevin Lunney Named.

: 11/08/2019 - 16:21
Author: Róisin Power
derbyshire_police.png

A man who is suspected of being involved in the abduction of Kevin Lunney has died in the UK.

Cyril McGuinness, who was in his 50s, took ill while Police were carrying out a search at his home in Derbyshire this morning.

It was one of many searches being carried out across Ireland and the UK as part of the investigation into the abduction and assault of the Quinn Industrial Holdings director.

An Garda Siochana and the PSNI have formally launched a joint investigation into the ongoing campaign of intimidation of QIH management.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton is urging the public to be patient while they work to bring those responsible to justice.

