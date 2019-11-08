Three Type Of Reports Ordered By Judge In Ana Kriegel Murder Trial Case.

Boy A and Boy B's educational, psychological, and psychiatric progress will be reported to the courts every two years after the Judge in the Ana Kriegel murder trial made an order today.

On Tuesday, Boy A was handed a life sentence for her murder, while Boy B received 15 years for his role in the crime.

Both boys were given a date at which their sentence will be reviewed.

The Judge says its important the courts have a clear view of what happened during the course of their detention when reviewing their sentences.