Boil Water Notice To Remain In Place Until Tuesday.

: 11/08/2019 - 17:52
Author: Róisin Power
The boil water notice affecting more than 600,000 people, in parts of Dublin, Kildare and Meath will remain in place until Tuesday.

An EPA audit of the Leixlip Water Treatment Plant was carried out today and tests on three samples taken during the week were satisfactory.

However, the HSE says three consecutive samples are required after Wednesday evening, when the old plant was deemed compliant, before the boil water notice can be lifted.

Irish Water says work will continue over the weekend to complete the testing and final results will be known on Tuesday.

