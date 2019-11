Legendary broadcaster Gay Byrne's been laid to rest following his funeral in Dublin's Pro Cathedral.

The service heard he was a "kind, generous man", who was a "choirmaster" of the national conversation.

The President and Taoiseach joined his wife Kathleen and their daughters for the mass, along with leading media, entertainment and business figures.

Crowds lined the route from Howth to Dublin city centre to pay their respects, before his burial in Sutton.

Image: Rolling News.