Anger And Shock Over Closure Of Two ESB Plants.

: 11/08/2019 - 18:27
Author: Róisin Power
esb_logo.jpg

There is shock and anger in Lanesboro after the ESB confirmed the closure of the Co Longford power station next year.

The firm made the announcement for what it claims are planning, environmental and commercial reasons.

The power station which has been in operation for generations will cease producing electricity in December 2020 following an announcement by the ESB this morning.

Its sister station in Shannonbridge in Co. Offaly will also close next year.

Up to 40 people work at the plant and it is unclear if all will lose their jobs, or if some will be redeployed to other ESB operations.

