KCC Remind The Public That It Is An Offence To Leave Empty Bottles Beside A Bottle Bank

: 08/11/2020 - 10:56
Author: Ciarán Halpin
bottlebank.jpg

 

Kildare County Council have reminded the public that it is an offence to leave empty bottles and household rubbish beside bottle banks.

KCC added that Leaving bottles on the ground at bottle banks rather than placing them in the containers provided also puts additional pressure on the service.

The Council are urging members of the public who find the bottle banks are full to bring their bottles home and return when they have been emptied.

The council also asks that if any member of the public finds banks full on arrival to contact the Environmental Department.

Respoding to a motion by FFCouncillor Naoise Ó Cearúil regarding the dumping at bottle banks, KCC advised that recycling banks are monitored on a continual basis by the council’s community wardens and environment crew.

Where evidence of littering is available, litter fines are issued.

The council works closely with the service provider to minimise the levels of littering at these facilities.

 

