One In Five Local Link Evening Bus Services Had Fewer Than 10 Passengers A Week On Average Last Year

: 08/11/2020 - 10:58
Author: Ciarán Halpin
One in five Local Link evening bus services had fewer than 10 passengers a week on average last year.

A review has found a further fifth either didn't start as planned or were cancelled due to a lack of business.

The Sunday Times reports almost 34,000 travelled on the 23 evening routes, while more than 34,200 took one of the 32 door-to-door services.

The NTA figures show the busiet was the 263 route between Tallow and Dungarvan, with more than 5,100 passangers, while the 115c between Ballivor and Navan had the lowest usage, with just 215 passanagers over the year.

