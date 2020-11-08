Barrier To Be Installed At Donadea Forest Park To Aid With Parking And Congestion Issues

Kildare County Council have responded to a motion raised by FF Councillor Paul Ward to address the parking and congestion issues near Donadea Forest Park.

KCC have advised that the MD Engineer met with elected members, representatives of Coillte and An Garda Siochána earlier in the summer to discuss the issue.

KCC note that the issue is one where cars are parking illegally on the public road and causing a hazard to other road users.

This council have advised that this was highlighted as an enforcement issue and outside the remit of Kildare County Council.

It was agreed that Coillte would install a new user friendly barrier. The council’s understanding is that a new barrier has not been installed but is due to be installed before the end of the year end.

KCC added that An Garda Siochána would undertake an enforcement campaign and Kildare County Council would assist Coillte with fill for building up road edges to restrict parking if necessary.

The Coucil finshed by advising these measures would be reviewed in 6 months following the implementation of all of the above.