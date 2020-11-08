Figures Released For The Delivery Of Social Home Units In Kildare

Minister for Housing, Planning, and Local Government Darragh O'Brien has released figures for the average cost of SHIP construction units in Kildare for 2018 and 2019

In Kildare in 2018 the average cost to provide Social Housing through the local authority capital construction programme was €259,000 this dropping to €274,700 in 2019.

The Minister advised that these averages reflect the full delivery or 'all-in' costs, therefore in addition to construction costs, they also include costs such as land, design team fees, utilities, legal and professional fees, etc.

As averages, it's important to note that a range of dwelling types at various costs are covered.

The Minister also provided the average costs for the delivery of social homes through the local authority turnkey programme for 2018 and 2019 in Kildare.

In 2018 the average cost was €274,300 and in 2019 the average cost rose to €285,400

The Minister noted that these figures cover a range of dwelling types at various price ranges.