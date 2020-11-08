Sunday Sportsbeat

Power Restored toTransmission 97.3fm

: 08/11/2020 - 13:40
Author: Thomas Maher
Kfm News Default Logo

Power has been restored to our 97.3fm wavelenght.

The outage wad due to an ESB Power outage in the area of our transmitter.

A reminder that in the event of any transmission outage at either 97.6fm or 97.3fm, you can always listen on this website Listen Live or on the Irish Radioplayer App

