17 Projects Approved Under LEADER Programme in County Kildare In 2018

: 12/08/2018 - 13:23
Author: Hugh O'Farrell Walsh
€441,215 has been allocated for 17 approved projects under the  Leader programme 2014-20 in County Kildare in 2018.

The programme has been running since 1991, established by the European Commission with the aim to support the development of sustainable rural communities following the reforms of the Common Agricultural Policy.

The projects supported have ranged in size primarily in the areas of farm diversification, enterprise, rural tourism, heritage, town and village renewal, community facilities and amenities, renewable energy and environmental projects.

The programme has a total budget of €250 million.

