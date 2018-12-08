Calls Made To Increase Sewage Capacity In Villages Around Kildare

Planning and Environment Sections of Kildare County Council are being asked to come forward with a comprehensive plan to ensure future development in sewage capacity for villages in the county including Narraghmore, Calverstown, Nurney, Moone, Timolin, Kilkea, Kilberry and Kilmead.
The motion brought forward by Fianna Fail Councillor Martin Miley will be discussed at the Athy District Meeting on Monday.
