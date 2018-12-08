17 Housing Assistant Payment Transfers Made To Kildare County Council In 2018

17 Housing Assistant Payment Transfers have been made to Kildare County Council in 2018

The practical operation of transfer lists is a matter for each local authority to manage, on the basis of their own scheme of letting priorities.

KCC was previously asked to write to the Minister for Housing Planning and Local Government outling their dissatisfaction of the discrimination by some landlords against tenants receiving Housing Assistant Payments.

The council was urged to lobby Minister Eoghan Murphy to either resource councils to investigate same or establish a scheme whereby the Department can investigate and sanction this matter.

Concerns had been raised that the current Residential Tenancies Board complaints process is not reasonable and is having a knock on effect on homeless figures.

There are currently around 1,300 Kildare households receiving payments.