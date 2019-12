An investigation's underway after a man was killed in a crash in County Cavan.

He was driving a car which collided with a lorry in the Cloverhill area of Belturbet at around 20 past 2 yesterday afternoon.

The man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been brought to Cavan General Hospital.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Cavan Garda Station.