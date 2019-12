Dublin City Council says it removed jackets hung on the Ha'Penny Bridge for health and safety reasons.

It's after a video emerged on social media showing a council worker removing coats left for rough sleepers.

It was part of the #warmforwinter campaign.

The local authority says they've been redistributed through it's local homeless service.

It has also asked people who wish to donate coats to the homeless in future to bring them to charity shops instead.