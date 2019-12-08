Listen: Fianna Fail TD Hits Out At Government For Failing To Implement A Bill To Tackle Insurance Fraud.

Fianna Fail TD Robert Troy's hitting out at the Government for failing to implement a bill to tackle insurance fraud.

He says his party put it forward it but despite writing to the Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan, there's still no movement on the matter.

He's reacting to an Irish Independent undercover report alleging some solicitors encouraged clients to visit certain GPs and some GPs recommended particular solicitor firms to their patients.

Deputy Troy says the more fraudulent claims that are made, the harder it is for people to pay for insurance cover: