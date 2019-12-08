Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Eight Rickshaw Drivers In Dublin Charged With Drug Related Offences.

: 12/08/2019 - 11:12
Author: Eoin Beatty
dublin_map_pin.jpg

 

Eight rickshaw drivers in Dublin have been charged with drug related offences.

It's after a joint operation between An Garda Siochana and the Taxi Regulator targeting unlicensed richshaws in the capital last night.

3000 euro of illegal drugs was recovered while 10 rickshaws were seized.
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!