€10.8 Million The Cost Of The Christmas Bonus In Kildare.

The Christmas Bonus, paid to over 1.2 million long-term social welfare recipients, is estimated to cost over €279 million in 2019, according to figures released by the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection.

This cost comprises nearly €123 million for social assistance scheme recipients and over €156 million for Social Insurance Fund scheme recipients.

The estimated cost per county, is based on the number of recipients by eligible scheme for the Christmas Bonus in the respective counties.

€10.8 million will be paid to recipients in Kildare.

The highest is Dublin where almost €70 million will be paid while the lowest is in Leitrim with a sum of €2.3 million.