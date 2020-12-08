Nite Trax

Agreement Reached, In Principle, on Operation Of Northern Ireland Protocol.

Author: Ciara Plunkett
An agreement has been reached in principle on the operation of the Northern Ireland protocol which forms part of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

They relate to areas that include, Border Control Posts/Entry Points specifically for checks on animals and plants, and the supply of medicines.

It also deals with the supply of chilled meats, and other food products to supermarkets in the North.

As a result of the deal the UK will remove a number of clauses from the controversial Internal Markets Bill and will not introduce any similar provisions to the Taxation Bill.

 

