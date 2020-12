A tweet with the words "I'm Irish" was the most liked on the social media platform here in 2020.

Kildare's Paul Mescal had posted after some British media outlets had attempted to claim him following his Emmy nomination for his part in Normal People.

Golfgate, Covid-19 and the General Election were the most tweeted about news stories from the last year.

While, Marcus Rashford was the most talked about sports star.

File image: Paul Mescal/Twitter