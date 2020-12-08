Kildare Senator Elected Chair Of The Irish Women's Parliamentary Caucus.

A Kildare senator has been elected Chair of The Irish Women’s Parliamentary Caucus

Ireland has the 10th lowest representation of women in national parliament in the EU.

In 2018 just 22.2% of TDs in the Dail were women.

After the 2016 General Election there were 35 women elected to the Dail; a figure which increased by just one following the 2020 General Election.

Kildare Fianna Fáil Senator O’Loughlin commented, “I’m very excited to take up this challenge. Increasing female participation in politics has never been so important.”

“We need to look at ways to encourage and attract more women into politics,”

Highlighting the recent pregnancy announcement by Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, Senator O’Loughlin added that maternity supports for women in politics are vitally important.



“I intend to put together an ambitious work programme for 2021 and I look forward to working with the dynamic and wonderful group of women involved.