Listen Back: Wednesday's Edition Of Kildare Today With Clem Ryan.

: 01/09/2019 - 12:53
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Listen back to hour one of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined by Joe Hoolan, Industrial Relations Officer at the INMO, environmental scientist, Dr. Cara Augustenberg and Clive Byrne, Director of the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals.

Listen back to hour two of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined by ACCA Technical Director, Aidan Clifford, National Biodiversity Centre ecologist, Tomás Murray, FSAI Director of Enforcement Policy, Dr. Bernard Hegarty and, on Crime Time, Sgt. Mary Mulroe.

