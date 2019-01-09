Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Switching Utilies Providers Could Save Households €5,000 A Year.

: 01/09/2019 - 13:14
Author: Ciara Plunkett
euro_currency_eu500_notes_pixabay.jpg

Households could save up to €5,000 on common household bills this year by switching provider. 

Research from Bonkers.ie shows people can save up to 300 euro by moving mortgage provider - while changing your broadband and TV could save you 500 euro. 

Savings can also be made by finding a new energy supplier - bank or health insurer. 

However the research also shows that people are often very slow to change provider with switching levels in the banking industry chronically low at below 1 per cent. 
 

 

Stock image: Pixabay.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!