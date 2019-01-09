Switching Utilies Providers Could Save Households €5,000 A Year.

Households could save up to €5,000 on common household bills this year by switching provider.

Research from Bonkers.ie shows people can save up to 300 euro by moving mortgage provider - while changing your broadband and TV could save you 500 euro.

Savings can also be made by finding a new energy supplier - bank or health insurer.

However the research also shows that people are often very slow to change provider with switching levels in the banking industry chronically low at below 1 per cent.



