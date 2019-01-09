Listen Live Logo

Man Charged In Connection With Alleged Stabbing In Co. Kildare.

: 01/09/2019 - 15:37
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A man has been charged in connection with an alleged stabbing in Co. Kildare.

TheJournal.ie reports that a woman in her forties sustained injuries in an alleged stabbing in Rathstewart Crescent on the Monasterevin Road in Athy at around 8.30pm on Sunday evening.

She was taken to Naas General Hospital for treatment to serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

TheJournal.ie reports that a man in his thirties was arrested in connection with the investigation.

He was questioned at Kildare Garda Station, charged in connection with the alleged incident, and appeared before Athy District Court yesterday.

 

