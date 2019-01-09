Listen Live Logo

Listen: Ex-Rugby Coach At Dublin School To Stand Trial On Charges Of Indecently Assaulting 9 Students.

: 01/09/2019 - 15:56
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A former rugby coach at a Dublin school has been sent forward for trial accused of indecently assaulting nine male students.

73 year old John McClean of Casimir Avenue in Harold's Cross, Dublin appeared in court this morning.

