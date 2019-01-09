Kildare TD Raises Concerns About The Number Of Business Closures In Newbridge.

Concerns are being expressed following the closure of "a number" of local businesses in Newbridge in the last two months.

Kildare South Fianna Fáil TD, Fiona O'Loughlin, says five firms, in all, have shut since early December.

These include a hair salon, and three businesses based at the Whitewater Shopping Centre and Brú bar and restaurant.

Deputy O'Loughlin says “Day in day out, business owners and managers are crying out for action from the Government on the issue of rising business costs, rising motor insurance costs, and rising public liability costs yet nothing solid has been done. Local businesses need to be supported in our recovering economy and the Government must do more to tackle growing costs to businesses.