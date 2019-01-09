Teagasc Is Hosting A Forestry Advisory Clinic In Kildare.

Teagasc is hosting a personalised Forestry Advisory Clinic in Kildare.

This a private one-to one consultation with an experienced forestry advisor can be arranged by appointment.

Teagasc says the Forestry Programme "offers landowners and existing forest owners many options in relation to forest establishment with a range of attractive grants and annual premium categories available."

The Kildare event, one of a series, nationwide, will take place at its Naas office on January 29th between 10am and 4pm.

