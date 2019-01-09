Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: President Higgins Has Officially Opened The BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition.

: 01/09/2019 - 16:55
Author: Ciara Plunkett
michael_d_higgins_bt_young_scientist_exhibition_opening_09_01_19_rollingnews.jpg

The President has officially opened this year's BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition at the RDS in Dublin.

This is the 55th year of the competition, with more girls than boys taking part.

550 projects, from 1,134 students across the country are involved.

11 Kildare projects are on exhibit, from 8 schools..

The housing crisis, Brexit, cervical cancer and climate change are some of the key themes emerging from this year's entries.

Mari Cahalane, Head of the Exhibition, says there's a reason these issues are topical for young people:

wedmari.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

9/1/2019 Day 1 BT Young Scientist Exhibitions. President Michael D Higgins speaking at the Young Scientist Exhibition in the RDS Dublin. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!