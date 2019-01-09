Listen: President Higgins Has Officially Opened The BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition.

The President has officially opened this year's BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition at the RDS in Dublin.

This is the 55th year of the competition, with more girls than boys taking part.

550 projects, from 1,134 students across the country are involved.

11 Kildare projects are on exhibit, from 8 schools..

The housing crisis, Brexit, cervical cancer and climate change are some of the key themes emerging from this year's entries.

Mari Cahalane, Head of the Exhibition, says there's a reason these issues are topical for young people:

9/1/2019 Day 1 BT Young Scientist Exhibitions. President Michael D Higgins speaking at the Young Scientist Exhibition in the RDS Dublin. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie