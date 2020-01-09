Listen: Kildare Parents Facing Creche Provision Disruption In The Coming Weeks.

Some of the creches caring for 8,000 Kildare children are expected to close in the coming weeks, as part of a nationwide campaign to highlight ongoing problems in the sector.

The day of action, which could involve hundreds of creches, will take place in either late January or early February.

Childcare providers say the system isn't working as parents are paying very high costs while many creche workers are paid very little.

SIPTU Head of Organising and Campaigns, Darragh O'Connor, has been speaking to Kildare Today.

Stock image.