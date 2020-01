Kildare resident, Niall Quinn has ruled himself out of the running to be the F-A-I's next C-E-O.

The former Republic of Ireland striker and Sunderland chairman says he "would love to help" but feels the association would be better served with a "restructuring expert".

Quinn added that he doesn't have the skillset to join as an independent director.

File image: Niall Quinn/RollingNews