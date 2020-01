In the UK,

2019 was the worst year on record for shop sales.

The British Retail Consortium says takings fell by nought-point-1 percent - the first annual decline since it started tracking sales in 1995.

Meanwhile M-and-S shares have slumped after a grim trading update, and the boss of John Lewis is stepping down after a drop in sales.

