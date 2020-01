A senior Iranian commander says Tehran will take harsher revenge soon, following the killing of military commander Qasem Soleimani.

It comes after the US said it was ready to take part in "serious negotiations".

The Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab held talks with his American counterpart, Mike Pompeo, last night calling for restraint from both sides.

Former UK Ambassador to the US, Sir Christopher Meyer, says what happens next is still unclear: