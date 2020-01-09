K Country

"Intense" Talks Are Continuing At Stormont This Afternoon.

'Intense' talks are said to be continuing at Stormont between Sinn Fein, the DUP and both the British and Irish Governments.

It's understood a draft document to restore power sharing has been given to the parties, and will be discussed with smaller parties today.

The move comes exactly three years since the late Martin McGuinness resigned as Deputy First Minister - collapsing the executive.

Parties have until Monday to resolve their differences over things like the Irish Language.

 

