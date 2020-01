The Wolfe Tones' rebel song 'Come out Ye Black and Tans' has hit the top of the iTunes charts in both the UK and Ireland.

It's after the Government was forced to postpone a commemoration ceremony for the Royal Irish Constabulary in Dublin Castle.

The plan faced a major public backlash due to the RICs association with the Black and Tans and the Auxiliaries during the War of Independence.

The Government says it still wants to go ahead with the ceremony in the months ahead.