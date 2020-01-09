K Country

A Man Has Died In Germany, 4 Years After Eating Mercury-Laced Sandwich.

: 01/09/2020 - 15:38
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A man has died in Germany, four years after eating a sandwich his colleague had poisoned with mercury.

The 26-year-old had been in a coma since it happened.

A man in his 50s was jailed for life last year, after peppering co-workers' food with mercury and other substances over several years.
 

