File Being Prepared For DPP, Following Newbridge Operation.

: 01/09/2020 - 15:46
Author: Ciara Plunkett
quad_two.jpg

A file is being prepared for the DPP, following the seizure of drugs, cash and 9 vehicles in Kildare

Gardai in Newbridge conducted a search of a house and out-buildings in Newbridge's hinterland on Tuesday.

Cocaine valued at €1,260, €8,350 in cash, 8 quad bikes and a horse transporter were seized.

Gardaí also discovered what they describe as a "modified drinks bottle" which could be used to hide drugs or cash.

A man was arrested and questioned.

He has been released, without charge, and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

 

Image: one of the quad bikes seized by Garda in Newbridge/Kildare Garda Division.

