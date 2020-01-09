File Being Prepared For DPP, Following Newbridge Operation.

A file is being prepared for the DPP, following the seizure of drugs, cash and 9 vehicles in Kildare

Gardai in Newbridge conducted a search of a house and out-buildings in Newbridge's hinterland on Tuesday.

Cocaine valued at €1,260, €8,350 in cash, 8 quad bikes and a horse transporter were seized.

Gardaí also discovered what they describe as a "modified drinks bottle" which could be used to hide drugs or cash.

A man was arrested and questioned.

He has been released, without charge, and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

Image: one of the quad bikes seized by Garda in Newbridge/Kildare Garda Division.