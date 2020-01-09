K Country

Listen: Varadkar Urged By Fianna Fáil To Name General Election Date.

Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Taoiseach is being urged by Fianna Fail to name a date for the general election.

Leo Varadkar and Michael Martin are due to meet this evening - but don't agree over when the country should go to the polls.

Stephen Murphy reports:

